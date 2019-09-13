Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Issue of equity and total voting rights

Issue of equity and total voting rights

Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that further to the announcement earlier today of its results for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the proposed issue of 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") to five charities, application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 125,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will occur on or around 18 September 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 99,499,762 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 4,642,782 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 94,856,980. The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Commenting, Christopher Waldron, the Chairman of the Company said:"Following share donations in March, this brings the value of share gifts to approximately £1 million. The Fund is pleased to be able to support so many worthy causes including Cancer Research UK, UNICEF and the World Wildlife Fund. The Fund always seeks to make a positive difference and we believe that these share donations do just that."

