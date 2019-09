Oncology Venture announced on 4 September 2019 that it has appointed a new CEO, Steve Carchedi, former senior executive of J&J and Mallinckrodt. This comes at a critical juncture for the company as it moves its programmes into the late stage and starts to look for development partners to advance these assets. The company has made substantial progress getting LiPlaCis ready to launch Phase III studies with IND and IDE applications.

