Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently featured on the cover of Mirror Review magazine as one of the top '20 Innovative Companies to Watch Out For in 2019.'

Mirror Review released its latest issue with Allied Wallet CEO and Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, on the cover along with a feature entitled "Allied Wallet: Upholding a Standard of Interoperability, Quality, and Security With Bespoke Payment Solutions."

The article discusses the rapid growth of e-commerce businesses around the world and the growing need for a more seamless checkout experience.

Allied Wallet was listed as one of the 'Most Innovative' companies for its ability to make online shopping more seamless and their ability to service international users that many other payment solution providers cannot.

"Most of the regular online shoppers abandon e-commerce sites when they [cannot] find their preferred payment method," said Mirror Review

Dr. Andy Khawaja discussed how they bridge the gap and said, "It's important for us to simultaneously empower payment operations and protect users globally."

Allied Wallet has been continually innovating and integrating new payment options from around the world to further connect users.

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, "We have many new features and functionalities that we are planning to release."

When asked about what the secret is behind Allied Wallet and its success, Dr. Andy Khawaja said, "The secret of Allied Wallet's success lies in the method by which we reach our success. We succeed if our customers succeed."

Perhaps, this is why Allied Wallet earned Mirror Review's cover and is considered to be one of the most innovative companies of 2019.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/

