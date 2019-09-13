NOTICE 13.9.2019 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 8 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 16.9.2019. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************************************************** * TIEDOTE 13.9.2019 Leverage Certificates NORDEA BANK ABP:N SERTIFIKAATTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 16.9.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 8 sertifikaattia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank Abp. Sertifikaattien listauspäivä on 16.9.2019 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. (HEL Leverage Certificates Extend ME) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738549