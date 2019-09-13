Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2019

WKN: A2PM4W ISIN: US09260D1072 
13.09.19
11:14 Uhr
46,720 Euro
-0,525
-1,11 %
13.09.2019
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests seven properties for SEK 622 million to funds managed by Blackstone

Klövern divests seven properties in Örebro, Kalmar, Halmstad, Linköping and Västerås for a total underlying property value of SEK 622 million. The properties' lettable area amounts to approximately 94,000 sq.m. and consists primarily of premises for warehouse/logistics. The rental value amounts to SEK 54 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 91 per cent.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 October 2019.

The transaction encompasses the following properties:
Örebro - Bleckslagaren 3
Kalmar - Borret 10
Halmstad - Fläkten 1
Linköping - Kättaren 7, Navbössan 1 and Navhålet 3.
Västerås - Ringborren 15

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 190913 Klövern divests seven properties for SEK 622 million to funds managed by Blackstone (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11eba6e3-cc27-44c5-ac75-c932b733cac3)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)