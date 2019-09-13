Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---