NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 12 September 2019 were: 187.45p Capital only 188.75p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 12th September 2019, the Company has 77,349,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 23,012,261 which are held in treasury.