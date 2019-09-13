AIM ImmunoTech Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency diseases - such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) - will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen or Rintamod) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

