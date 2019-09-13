Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VCK ISIN: US3773221029 Ticker-Symbol: 6GJ 
Tradegate
11.09.19
16:55 Uhr
64,77 Euro
+2,39
+3,83 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAUKOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLAUKOS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,78
67,03
13:29
64,50
67,07
12:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLAUKOS
GLAUKOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLAUKOS CORPORATION64,77+3,83 %