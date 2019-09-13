Everstone-backed Everlife Appoints Raman Gandotra as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlife Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Everlife), a leading distributor and manufacturer of medical and laboratory equipment and devices in Asia-announced today the appointment of Raman Gandotra as its new CEO. Based out of Singapore, Raman will lead the platform through its next stage of growth which will focus on continuing to deliver superior performance for its principals, further strengthening the company's position in core markets and priority segments through acquisitions and realising synergies across our portfolio of companies.

Raman brings with him over 25 years of experience, with a proven track record in building effective teams and driving growth for leading industry players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors.

Prior to joining Everlife, Raman was leading the India and South-East Asia business of Smith & Nephew, a global leader in surgical equipment, orthopaedics and wound care. Prior to Smith & Nephew, Raman held leadership roles in India and South-East Asia at Baxter and Allergan.

"Raman is very well-positioned to take the helm of Everlife, given his experience, skills and his action-oriented leadership style. The Board and I have strong confidence in his ability to identify and deliver on opportunities to drive growth, strengthen our operational cadence and cement our position in the region as a leader in our space," said Arjun Oberoi, Vice Chairman of the Board, Everlife and Managing Director, Everstone Capital.

"I am excited to join Everlife at this pivotal point in the company's evolution. Everlife has already emerged as a leader in the laboratory, medical equipment and devices space in Asia. I look forward to leading the next phase of Everlife's journey through its expansion in new geographies and product segments and adopting new tools and technologies to bring superior value to our customers," said Raman Gandotra.

About Everlife Holdings Pte Ltd

Everlife Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a buy-and-build platform aimed to provide complete solutions for the healthcare and research industries in South East Asia and India. As part of the Everstone Group, Everlife invests in manufacturers and distributors in the region covering key strategic segments including in-vitro diagnostics, medical diagnostics, critical care equipment, implants and consumables. Cure Capital is a minority investor in Everlife. Everlife's portfolio companies represent more than 200 principals and its more than 600 employees operate in 7 countries. For more information, visit www.everlifeasia.com.

