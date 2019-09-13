The "EU Cocoa Butter Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the cocoa butter market in the European Union amounted to $3.8B in 2018, rising by 1.9% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Over the period under review, cocoa butter consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when the market value increased by 27% against the previous year. In that year, the cocoa butter market attained its peak level of $5B. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of the cocoa butter market failed to regain its momentum.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of cocoa butter consumption in 2018 were Germany (132K tonnes), Belgium (100K tonnes) and the Netherlands (60K tonnes), together comprising 46% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Italy, the UK, France, Poland, Spain, Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 42%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of cocoa butter consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Spain, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Belgium ($1.3B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($372M). It was followed by Italy.

In 2018, the highest levels of cocoa butter per capita consumption was registered in Belgium (8,675 kg per 1000 persons), followed by the Netherlands (3,488 kg per 1000 persons), Austria (1,788 kg per 1000 persons) and Germany (1,603 kg per 1000 persons), while the world average per capita consumption of cocoa butter was estimated at 1,247 kg per 1000 persons.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of the cocoa butter per capita consumption in Belgium stood at +2.6%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Netherlands (-5.1% per year) and Austria (-3.5% per year).

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by rising demand for cocoa butter in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +0.4% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 656K tonnes by the end of 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights Into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

