The revenue of the table linen market in the European Union amounted to $2B in 2018, rising by 5.2% against the previous year.

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, table linen consumption, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when the market value increased by 38% against the previous year. The level of table linen consumption peaked at $2.3B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of table linen consumption in 2018 were Germany (11K tonnes), Italy (9.8K tonnes) and France (6.4K tonnes), with a combined 49% share of total consumption. Portugal, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, Greece and Spain lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 38%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of table linen consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Portugal, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the UK ($1.1B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by France ($204M). It was followed by Germany.

The countries with the highest levels of table linen per capita consumption in 2018 were Portugal (457 kg per 1000 persons), Ireland (362 kg per 1000 persons) and Belgium (226 kg per 1000 persons).

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of table linen per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Portugal, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Production in the EU

In 2018, the amount of table linen, knitted or crocheted produced in the European Union totaled 19K tonnes, surging by 2.1% against the previous year. Over the period under review, table linen production, however, continues to indicate a slight reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when production volume increased by 8.5% y-o-y. Over the period under review, table linen production reached its maximum volume at 26K tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, table linen production totaled $199M in 2018 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, table linen production, however, continues to indicate a drastic slump. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2014 with an increase of 8.6% year-to-year. The level of table linen production peaked at $380M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of table linen production in 2018 were Portugal (5K tonnes), Italy (4.7K tonnes) and Germany (1.6K tonnes), together accounting for 61% of total production.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of table linen production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Portugal, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the production figures.

Exports in the EU

The exports stood at 19K tonnes in 2018, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. Overall, table linen exports continue to indicate a moderate slump. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 with an increase of 17% against the previous year. The volume of exports peaked at 24K tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, table linen exports amounted to $255M (estimates) in 2018. Overall, table linen exports continue to indicate a noticeable shrinkage. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 18% y-o-y. The level of exports peaked at $364M in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.

Imports in the EU

The imports totaled 56K tonnes in 2018, remaining stable against the previous year. Overall, table linen imports, however, continue to indicate a mild downturn. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 26% y-o-y. In that year, table linen imports reached their peak of 70K tonnes. From 2011 to 2018, the growth of table linen imports failed to regain its momentum.

In value terms, table linen imports totaled $477M (estimates) in 2018. Over the period under review, table linen imports, however, continue to indicate a temperate contraction. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 14% y-o-y. The level of imports peaked at $682M in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, imports remained at a lower figure.

