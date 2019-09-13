Technavio has been monitoring the global enterprise performance management application market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

Enterprise Performance Management Application Market Analysis Report by end-users (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the need to comply with changing regulations. In addition, the increasing demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management is anticipated to further boost the growth of the enterprise performance management application market.

Government bodies across the world are increasingly ratifying regulations regarding data collection, utilization, and storage. This is mainly to cater to the increasing volume, variety, and sensitive nature of data being generated and transferred across multiple industries. Enterprise performance management applications extract information pertaining to the regulations in a standardized format and store it in a central location, which can be used for all financial planning and reporting processes. Thus, compliance of regulations will increase the demand for enterprise performance management applications during the forecast period.

Major Five Enterprise Performance Management Application Companies:

Anaplan Inc.

Anaplan Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers Anaplan for Finance, which is used for connecting business plans and data across an enterprise for financial planning.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is one of the largest IT companies in the world, with business operations under various segments, namely cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company's offerings include financial planning and analysis, a solution that comprises of capabilities such as planning, budgeting, and forecasting, along with operational planning, strategic planning, capital planning, and profitability analysis.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. owns and operates businesses under three categories, namely cloud and license, hardware, and services. The company offers the Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, which comprises of connected planning, comprehensive financial close and reporting, narrative reporting, and enterprise data management.

SAP SE

SAP SE operates under three segments, namely applications, technology services; SAP business network; and customer experience. The company offers collaborative enterprise planning, which is used to link and align all the business plans of an enterprise to develop better business strategies.

Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based and mobile-enabled platforms for enterprises. The company provides Integrated Financial Planning, which is used to connect data across all plans and budgets for financial processing.

Technavio has segmented the enterprise performance management application marketbased on the end-user and region.

Enterprise Performance Management Application End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other end-users

Enterprise Performance Management Application Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

