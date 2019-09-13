3 Tech Trends That Will Transform the Internet

FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 alone, internet users spent a collective 2.8 million years online. And over 33 percent of that time was spent on social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter. These websites have become some of the most valuable companies in the world. And that's all thanks to the data they extract from their users. Included in today's commentary: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)



While it doesn't seem like an exciting market at first glance, data is reshaping the world as we know it. In fact, data is quickly becoming a commodity more valuable than gold, silver, and even crude oil.



Lou Schwartz, a pioneer of internet streaming and CEO of Frankly Media( TLK , FRNKF ) notes, "the digital world is undergoing an evolution of sorts, where the old way of doing things just isn't cutting it any longer." And he's got a point. As the market for data continues to grow, it's becoming a vital part of every industry from advertising to urban planning and beyond.



Consider this: The revenue of the global digital advertising market is estimated by some to reach nearly $665 billion by 2026. In the U.S. alone, this is a $100 billion market… and 80% of it is in hands of tech giants Google and Facebook.

It is a market ripe for innovation and disruption, and one that savvy investors should be following closely as the fourth industrial revolution speeds up.



Here are 3 three trends to watch as the next great digital revolution takes place.



1. The Evolution Of Media



The emergence of internet news, streaming television, and an infinite amount of content on-demand has left media companies at a curious crossroads. Newspapers are floundering, television channels are scrambling to find new ways to drive up their dwindling viewer numbers, and even major websites are struggling to maintain their ad revenue. But some companies are taking innovative new approaches to tackle these issues.



Take Frankly Media ( TLK , FRNKF ), for instance. Frankly is a relative newcomer in this field but already has over 1,200 digital news, information and entertainment properties across the United States. And in its latest acquisition of Vemba, a video streaming giant, it's gained both CNN and Vice Media as new customers, opening up a new revenue line worth millions per year. But that's only the beginning.



With over 100 million users across its platforms, Frankly is able to reach over 80 percent of all American households. Thanks to that influence, Frankly is positioning itself to become a data factory that has the potential to rival the likes of hundred-billion-dollar tech giants. And it's the quality of its data that makes it such a powerful contender. The information that Frankly collects is important because it is primarily first-party data...the good stuff. Information about users' browsing habits, purchasing habits, and much more.



This gives Frankly( TLK , FRNKF ) a potential leg up in a market that's expected to surpass a half a trillion dollars in the next few years. And in its latest deal with publishing giant Newsweek, it's set to add another 40 million users to its reach, meaning even more information to harness as the industry continues to grow.



That's powerful. And it can be leveraged to turn this small $30 million-dollar company into a true powerhouse in the industry worth tens of billions. The best part? It's still early enough to jump on board and potentially see returns on your investments that surpass those of even Big Tech giants!



Thompson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is another media monster to keep an eye on as the industry continues to evolve, but for an entirely different reason.



Reuters is a well-established news source, respected around the world. With operations in over 100 countries, many other news channels rely on Reuters' sources and stories to gain unique insights into the world's most critical developments. While Reuters is best known for its groundbreaking journalism, it also offers a plethora of data analysis and financial tools that have become absolutely vital in hedge funds, trading desks, news channels and more.



And then there's Disney (NYSE: DIS). Disney is a household name. The production giant responsible for some of the most beloved and highly viewed films ever. But its box-office success could soon be a drop in the hat compared to its big-picture plans.



Thanks to its incredible maneuvering within the film space, including the widely publicized acquisitions of 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios, Disney is absolutely crushing its competition. But what many people don't know is that this maneuvering and its wider strategy is built entirely through its data streams.



From "MagicBands" in the company's theme parks that track customers' every move to neural monitoring of test audiences during film previews, Disney can fine-tune a customer's experience on a granular scale. And as it enters the streaming world, one can be sure that it will not lose its innovative edge as it goes head to head with Netflix and HBO.



2. Real-World Applications



The data boom isn't limited to news media, however. It also has real world applications which are poised to transform entire cities and create a way of life that most people are still struggling to understand.



Using your browsing history, information from your cellphones and the complete technological saturation of many of the world's biggest cities, internet giants like Google and Microsoft are using complex algorithms to build a new world right before our eyes.



Humans have essentially become walking, talking data machines, churning out information that is absolutely vital to building everything from better cities to providing a new understanding of the 'human condition.'



Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is leading the charge on this front. The internet giant knows everything nearly everyone has ever searched for and everywhere nearly everyone has been, both in the real world and online. It has so much data, actually, that if an individual were to download it all, it would add up to millions of Word documents.



While it may seem scary, or downright invasive, what they're actually doing is much less sinister than many of the major regulatory bodies make it out to be. Google's smart-city startup, SideWalk Labs, for instance, has recently released a piece outlining new plants to transform Toronto'sLake Ontario shoreline into "the most innovative district in the entire world."



The neighborhood will include smart traffic lights, optimize energy usage, self-driving delivery vehicles, and much more, leveraging the data collected from residents to improve each of these features, and in turn, create a sort of tech utopia.



Not to be outdone, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is looking towards similar goals. Between the Internet of Things, cloud storage, and artificial intelligence, Microsoft is not holding back in its mission to create smarter, safer, and more efficient cities. With the help of its vast resources and analytical capacity, Microsoft is looking to dramatically reshape what we thought we knew about the cities of the future.



Not only does it hope to utilize data to revolutionize the inner workings of city infrastructure, it's also looking to secure its role in the urban planning of the future. With its data edge, Microsoft will be able to follow traffic to create more efficient streets, quieter neighborhoods, and less stress for residents.



3. The New Mad Men of Advertising

Finally, there's advertising. The data that no one really likes to talk about. Gone are the days of traditional advertising where suited men in New York City high-rises ruled the day. The world entered a new world of data-driven adverts, reaching billions of people with just a click of a button.



Though Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is not yet on Google's level, it's completely reinventing the advertising world. Instead of actually creating its own content, the company relies on its users to churn out videos, blurbs, and stories for it. But in doing so, the tech giant collects a shocking amount of data which it uses to fine-tune its potential to target those same users with curated advertisements. And in turn, it has become one of the most profitable and valuable companies on the planet.

In fact, as of early 2019, Facebook has an average of over 52,000 unique data points on each of its nearly 3 billion users. Though Facebook has come under fire from less-than tech-savvy regulators, the company has shown no signs of slowing, with its share price growing by 22 percent this year alone.



While Facebook and Google currently dominate the scene, publishers are constantly looking for new ways to take on the media giants. From ad cooperatives to simply taking the plunge and hoping for the best, publishers are becoming desperate to compete.



This is where newcomers like Frankly Media ( TLK , FRNKF ) have an opportunity to really shine. With an artillery of data and an ever-expanding user base at their disposal, in addition to a tech-savvy business-minded team, the company is one of very few that may actually be able to put up a fight.

By. Darren Elkins



IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Leacap Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Frankly, Inc. to raise public awareness of the company and to advertise and market the company's products and services. Frankly paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties insiders and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Companies profiled in our articles frequently experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of public awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the public awareness marketing ceases. The public awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com has no present intention to sell any of the issuer's securities in the near future but does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies concerning, among other things, data protection and data privacy, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions . If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://Safehaven.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Safehaven.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact - FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611