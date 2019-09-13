Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMA0 ISIN: CA29410K1084 Ticker-Symbol: E4U 
Frankfurt
13.09.19
11:57 Uhr
1,510 Euro
-0,002
-0,11 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENWAVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENWAVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,491
1,556
15:50
1,510
1,560
15:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENWAVE
ENWAVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENWAVE CORPORATION1,510-0,11 %