????Pcysys: Pcysys Selected by Spacecom to Challenge and Validate Its Cybersecurity Defenses

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / ????Pcysys announced today that Spacecom, the Israeli communications satellite company and owner of the AMOS satellite fleet, has chosen PenTera as its Automated Penetration Testing platform to validate the Cyber Resilience of Spacecom's IT network. Spacecom is a major global fixed-satellite operator and service provider, offering customized programs to the media and broadband industries.



Automated Penetration Testing

Operating in a technical and innovative space, Spacecom maintains and evolves its security stack and continuously validates its effectiveness. One of Spacecom's main reasons for deploying PenTera was Pcysys' mass presence in the Israeli market and its famous ability to "prove the concept" in only a few hours.

Kobi Ghan, CISO at Spacecom, said "Within 15 minutes of running PenTera we got actionable results that would have taken us weeks to see, if at all, with manual pentesting companies. I've been searching for a solution that would allow us to validate our security controls on an ongoing basis for quite some time. The PenTera platform is vital to enhancing our security testing practices to continually build our cyber resilience."

Sivan Harel, Director of Sales for Israel and Northern Europe at Pcysys, adds, "We are grateful that Spacecom recognized the value of Automated Penetration Testing and chose PenTera to ensure its cyber security posture is optimal at all times."

Requiring no agents or pre-installations, the PenTera platform scans and ethically penetrates the network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts with a threat-facing perspective. The platform enables corporates to focus their resources only on remediating vulnerabilities that take part of a damaging "kill chain" or attack vector.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers an automated penetration-testing platform that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. By applying the hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and prioritizes remediation of cyber defense vulnerabilities. Security officers and service providers around the world use PenTera by Pcysys to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

About Spacecom

Spacecom is a leading global fixed-satellite operator and satellite service provider, offering tailored end-to-end communication solutions to the Media and Broadband industries. Spacecom provides innovative broadcast and broadband satellite services with Pan-European, Pan-African, Middle Eastern, Russian and Asian coverage and cross-region connectivity.

