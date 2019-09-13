Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on therole of customer analytics in the banking industry. For banking service providers to succeed in today's complex business scenario, it's crucial to understand the needs of their customers. The internal and external data sources available to banking services companies can be great sources for guiding product development, customer communication, innovation, and growth. This data can be further meticulously analyzed using advanced capabilities such as customer analytics to analyze customer needs at a more granular level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005224/en/

At Quantzig, we believe that leveraging advanced customer analytics solutions can help banking service providers to analyze customer behavior and develop suitable offerings to meet their needs. Furthermore, it can help in effective customer segmentation that reveals specific intelligence that could otherwise be obscured by the sheer volume of data.

Are you facing difficulties in segmenting your customer base? Get in touch with our experts to know how our customer analytics solutions can help!

How Customer Analytics Helps Banking Service Providers

1. Offers in-depth customer insights

Most financial marketers are highly interested in the ability to gain a better insight into the current needs of their customers. Demographics and current product ownership form the foundation of customer insight. However, behavioral and attitudinal insights are gaining importance as the choice of channels and product use have become more differentiated.

Request a free proposal to know how customer analytics can help banks to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

2. Enhances customer experience

Leveraging customer analytics solutions not only help improve customer experience but helps banks in delivering personalized, contextual interactions that will assist customers with their daily financial needs. Moreover, if done correctly, customer analytics enables the real-time delivery of product and service offerings at the right time, thereby improving customer experience.

Request for more information to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of advanced customer analytics solutions.

3. Increases marketing effectiveness

Customer analytics can help businesses to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of sales and marketing. The ability to derive insights on the likelihood of purchase based on the available information on individual customers has ushered in a seismic shift in marketing from product centricity to customer-centricity.

Request a free demo to gain deeper insights into the role of customer analytics in the banking sector.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005224/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us