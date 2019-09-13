Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2019

13.09.2019 | 14:25
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 13

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 13 valid proxy forms representing over 1.4 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 24% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

ResolutionVotes forVotes AgainstDiscretionary VotesTotal Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld
1Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 20191,424,6435101,424,6940
2Approval of directors' remuneration policy1,424,59310101,424,6940
3Approval of directors' remuneration report1,424,59310101,424,6940
4Re-appoint Mr P Dicks1,424,59310101,424,6940
5Appoint Mr J Harris1,423,6661,02801,424,6940
6Re-appoint Mr A Puckridge1,424,59310101,424,6940
7Re-appointment of auditors1,423,6661,02801,424,6940
8Directors' authority to allot shares1,424,59310101,424,6940
9Authority to purchase own shares1,424,10359101,424,6940
10Dis-apply pre-emption rights1,423,1261,56801,424,6940

The total number of shares in issue on 13 September 2019 was 6,005,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

13 September 2019


