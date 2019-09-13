SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 13 valid proxy forms representing over 1.4 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 24% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Discretionary Votes Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 1,424,643 51 0 1,424,694 0 2 Approval of directors' remuneration policy 1,424,593 101 0 1,424,694 0 3 Approval of directors' remuneration report 1,424,593 101 0 1,424,694 0 4 Re-appoint Mr P Dicks 1,424,593 101 0 1,424,694 0 5 Appoint Mr J Harris 1,423,666 1,028 0 1,424,694 0 6 Re-appoint Mr A Puckridge 1,424,593 101 0 1,424,694 0 7 Re-appointment of auditors 1,423,666 1,028 0 1,424,694 0 8 Directors' authority to allot shares 1,424,593 101 0 1,424,694 0 9 Authority to purchase own shares 1,424,103 591 0 1,424,694 0 10 Dis-apply pre-emption rights 1,423,126 1,568 0 1,424,694 0

The total number of shares in issue on 13 September 2019 was 6,005,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

13 September 2019