Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Says "Hallo!" To Munzee App Update With Additional Languages

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced a new update to the company's flagship game Munzee. The latest update includes the addition of six new languages to the Munzee app.

The latest over-the-air update includes Czech, Danish, Hungarian, German, Dutch, and Finnish language support. It has been a priority to incorporate extended language features in the app, and the development team has been hard at work to implement these changes. Players can adjust their language in the Settings section of the app.

"Munzee is an international game with dedicated players around the world," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This language update not only supports this hard working community, but also allows us to continue outreach to new players in these parts of the world."

Some of Munzee's international players also helped in the translations of the newly released languages. Munzee has a unique terminology so it was important to the company that these translations accurately reflect key components of the game.

A number of additional languages are currently in development for release in the future as well. Freeze Tag has reached out to players about translations for Lithuanian, Afrikaans, Portuguese, Malay, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, French, and Polish. The release of these languages is not yet determined, but Freeze Tag will continue its efforts to make Munzee more accessible around the world.

