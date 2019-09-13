Plyzer Technologies Inc to present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ), a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

Plyzer will present on Monday the 16th at 2 pm - in Room 2.

"We are excited to present at this conference. It will be our first public presentation at this type of conference. We look forward to meeting many interesting potential investors and partners," said founder Luis Pallares.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

For more information about :

Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com

Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com

Contact: hello@plyzer.com

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

