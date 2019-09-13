The "EU Polycarbonates (In Primary Forms) Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the polycarbonate market in the European Union amounted to $3.8B in 2018, jumping by 26% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The total market indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +6.6% over the last eleven years.

The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, polycarbonate consumption increased by +43.8% against 2013 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 31% y-o-y. The level of polycarbonate consumption peaked in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth in the near future.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of polycarbonate consumption in 2018 were the Netherlands (349K tonnes), Spain (223K tonnes) and Germany (138K tonnes), with a combined 53% share of total consumption.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of polycarbonate consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($1.1B), Spain ($610M) and Italy ($394M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together comprising 54% of the total market.

In 2018, the highest levels of polycarbonate per capita consumption was registered in the Netherlands (20,444 kg per 1000 persons), followed by the Czech Republic (7,076 kg per 1000 persons), Slovakia (6,652 kg per 1000 persons) and Spain (4,793 kg per 1000 persons), while the world average per capita consumption of polycarbonate was estimated at 2,650 kg per 1000 persons.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of the polycarbonate per capita consumption in the Netherlands totaled +19.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Czech Republic (+8.3% per year) and Slovakia (+12.4% per year).

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by increasing demand for polycarbonate in the European Union, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven years. Market performance is forecast to decelerate, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +1.3% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 1.5M tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

In 2018, polycarbonate production in the European Union totaled 1.5M tonnes, picking up by 7.4% against the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when production volume increased by 21% against the previous year. The volume of polycarbonate production peaked in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, polycarbonate production totaled $4.1B in 2018 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% from 2007 to 2018; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations over the period under review. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 17% against the previous year. The level of polycarbonate production peaked in 2018 and is likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Production By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of polycarbonate production in 2018 were the Netherlands (563K tonnes), Spain (360K tonnes) and Germany (273K tonnes), together accounting for 79% of total production.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of polycarbonate production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Exports in the EU

The exports stood at 1.2M tonnes in 2018, coming down by -13.5% against the previous year. In general, polycarbonate exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 11% against the previous year. Over the period under review, polycarbonate exports reached their peak figure at 1.4M tonnes in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.

In value terms, polycarbonate exports totaled $3.5B in 2018. Overall, polycarbonate exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when Exports increased by 24% year-to-year. Over the period under review, polycarbonate exports attained their maximum at $3.6B in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.

Imports in the EU

In 2018, the number of polycarbonates (in primary forms) imported in the European Union totaled 1M tonnes, waning by -4.4% against the previous year. The total imports indicated moderate growth from 2007 to 2018: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.1% over the last eleven-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, polycarbonate imports increased by +26.4% against 2012 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 22% against the previous year. Over the period under review, polycarbonate imports attained their peak figure at 1.1M tonnes in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.

In value terms, polycarbonate imports stood at $2.9B in 2018. Overall, polycarbonate imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of 23% y-o-y. Over the period under review, polycarbonate imports reached their maximum in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.

