Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Tradegate
13.09.19
14:37 Uhr
208,95 Euro
-0,95
-0,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,20
209,05
15:02
207,00
209,50
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC208,95-0,45 %
EISAI CO LTD45,455-1,08 %