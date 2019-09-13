Technavio has been monitoring the global fish sauce market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 537.05 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Fish Sauce Market Analysis Report by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the widespread use of fish sauce as an essential ingredient in various cuisines. Also, the increase in global fish production is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fish sauce is used for cooking a variety of dishes as it helps in adding a savory flavor to food. Fish sauce is an essential ingredient in dishes made in several countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, which is fueling demand for fish sauces in these countries. In addition, cost-conscious consumers prefer to prepare food at home rather than spending in restaurants and food-service outlets. Also, an increasing number of cooking shows are encouraging people to experiment and cook at home. Thus, the growing use of fish sauce and the rise in the number of people cooking at home are factors that will drive the global fish sauce market during the forecast period.

Major Five Fish Sauce Companies:

Masan Group Corp.

Masan Group Corp. offers food and beverage products such as soy sauce, fish sauce, seasoning, chili sauce, instant noodles, instant congee, instant coffee, instant cereals, bottled beverages, processed meat, and beer. The company offers fish sauce under the brands Chin-su, Chin-su Nam Ngu, and Nam Ngu.

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd. manufactures a wide range of fish sauces such as oyster, lobster, and tuna fish sauce. The company offers fish sauce under the brand names NAMPLA and PLA SAITAN, among others.

Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd.

Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd. is a well-known manufacturer and distributor of high quality fish sauces. The company offers fish sauces such as anchovy and lobster fish sauces under brand names Abalone, Smed, Platip, and Pla-tae.

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd.

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd. offers sauces such as fish sauce, barbeque (BBQ) dipping sauce, seafood dipping sauce, and Vietnamese dipping sauce. The company offers fish sauce under the brand name Squid.

Unilever Group

Unilever Group owns and operate businesses under three segments, namely beauty and personal care, home care, and food and refreshment. The company offers fish sauce under the brand name Knorr.

Technavio has segmented the fish sauce marketbased on the product and region.

Fish Sauce Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Industrial fish sauce

Traditional fish sauce

Fish Sauce Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

