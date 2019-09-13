Sofokus a National Winner in the Prestigious European Business Competition

HELSINKI, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofokus has been named the national winner of the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world's largest business competitions.

In the qualifying phase, 120,000 companies from 33 different countries were considered and 2,753 companies were selected for the 'Ones to watch' list in July 2019. An independent jury of business leaders, politicians and academics selected the national winners for each country in September. Sofokus won the "Workplace and People Development" category and will represent Finland in the final stage of the competition held in Poland.

Sofokus is a platform economy solution provider creating digital platforms that give its customers an unfair competitive edge. Sofokus employs over 40 people and has offices in Helsinki and Turku. Sofokus is undergoing internationalization.

"We are grateful and especially honoured to have been selected a national winner in a category highlighting the best European companies doing pioneer work in development of company culture and people. We are most proud to carry the Finnish flag in the Polish finals", says Teemu Malinen, the founder of Sofokus Group.

Adrian Tripp, Managing Director of the European Business Awards, opens with the purpose of the competition: "The Awards exist to develop a stronger, more successful and more ethical business community in Europe because we believe that businesses play a key role in tackling major global issues such as unemployment, climate change and widespread poverty." Tripp sends his greetings to the national winner:" This is a significant achievement and Sofokus is an outstanding leader in their field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you show great innovation, ethics and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe. We wish Sofokus the best of luck in the final round."

Sofokus will travel to Warsaw, Poland on December 3 and 4 to attend the third and final round of judging and the gala ceremony with other winners of the 2019 European Business Awards. Now in its 12th year, the competition aims to support the building of a stronger and more successful European business community. The competition's partners and sponsors include: Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and Cision PR Newswire.

Additional information to media:

Sofokus Oy, CEO Teemu Malinen, +358-(0)-40-531-8012, teemu.malinen@sofokus.com

Sofokus Oy, Chief Growth Officer Lotta Siutla, +358-(0)-50-410-8585, lotta.siutla@sofokus.com

Sofokus is an expert in digital business, founded in 2000. We design modern business concepts and deliver them as digital platform economy solutions for our ambitious customers. We offer design and implementation services for digital business, service and technology architectures. Sofokus is income-financed, employee-owned, and one of Europe's fastest growing companies (Inc.5000EU 2018). There are over 40 digital business professionals working in Helsinki and Turku. Further information: www.sofokus.com

The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Since 2007, it has been rewarding the most successful, ethical and innovative businesses across Europe; businesses of all sizes that are a force for social good and making a difference to the world we live in. Our primary purpose is to support and develop a strong, successful and more ethical business community as we truly believe businesses play a key role in tackling major global issues such as unemployment, climate change and widespread poverty.

