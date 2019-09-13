CO2 GRO Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / CO2 GRO Inc. (OTCQB:BLONF)(TSX-V:GROW)(Frankfurt:4021), will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

The Fall Investor Summit (formerly New York City MicroCap) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting microcap and small-cap companies with qualified investors. This year's conference features 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional investors, family offices, registered investment advisors and accredited investors, all with a microcap and small-cap investment focus. CO2 GRO will be presenting on September 16th and will be meeting with interested investors on September 16th and 17th.

John Archibald, President and CEO, commented "CO2 GRO first attended the conference in the fall of 2018 while still in the development stage. We are now commercial and have conducted further academic and commercial trials on a widening variety of high value crops using our CO2 Delivery Solutions systems. We look forward to meeting U.S. investors from last year and potential new investors at this year's conference".

The CO2 GRO Inc. Presentation that GROW will be presenting is available at www.co2gro.ca under Investors - Investor Materials.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patent pending CO2 Delivery Technology. Global target retail plant markets are food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017), non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco 2017), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate), legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2023 (Statista) and legal US cannabis and hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems. They work by dissolving CO2 gas into water for use across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved CO2 molecules can then penetrate a leaf's surface area naturally, enhancing plant growth potential.

Foliar spraying of dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by numerous growers. To date, outdoor growers had no way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster plant growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used both indoors and outdoors with minimal dissolved CO2 gas lost and much greater CO2 plant availability resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no CO2 gassing plant yields.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

