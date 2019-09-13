Pastor Courage Igene: Apostle Courage Igene Announces A Series of Spiritual Celebrations

All are invited to Apostle Igene's celebrations of the Lord

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Apostle Courage Igene has announced the upcoming events that he will be hosting and speaking at for the remainder of 2019. Starting with the Healing Rain Tent Revival in Hudson, NY the weekend of September 13, Apostle Igene will be a part of 12 additional events throughout the rest of the year. The largest of these events is the All Nations Women's Conference on the weekend of September 20. With the theme of this year's conference being 'Break Every Chain', Apostle Courage Igene will be hosting the event featuring many well-known women speaking for workshops. The conference will be hosted at the All Nations Church in Richardson, Texas.

"It is an honor to be able to speak at all of these amazing events this year," says Apostle Courage Igene. "It is my hope that even if you are not a part of the All Nations Church that you will come out and celebrate the glory of God and the gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Other events that Apostle Igene will be speaking at this year include:

Dallas Prophetic Power Night, October 4, Dallas, TX

Super Sunday with Bishop James Maina, Sunday October 6

Double Grace Weekend, October 11-12, Mesa, AZ

Revival Prayer Summit, October 13-15, Queens, NY

Throne of God Ministries, October 25-26, Riverside, CA

Youth Hallelujah Night, October 31, Dallas, TX

Pastoral Birthday Praise & Worship Concert, November 1, Dallas, TX

November to Remember Convention, November 11-17, Tucson, AZ

70 Days Prayer and Fasting Rally, December 1-February 8, 2020, Dallas, TX

End of Year Crossover Weekend, December 29-31, Dallas, TX

In addition to these events, the All Nations Church will be having their regular Thursday Night Bible Studies and Sunday services to celebrate Jesus with Apostle Courage speaking whenever he is not at one of the events.

For more information about Apostle Igene, please visit: http://courageigene.com/

For more information about the All Nations Church, please visit: www.allnationschurches.org

About Apostle Courage Igene

Courage Igene is the founder and President of All Nations Church, which has many places of worship throughout the country. Originally from West Nigeria, Pastor Courage followed his call from God to the United States so he could share his passion with more people.

About All Nations Church

All Nations Church is actively involved in Church planting around the world. The International headquarter is presently located in Dallas TX under the leadership of Senior Pastor Courage Igene.

All Nations Church is committed to raising an end-time army who are committed to soul winning, setting the captives free, and impacting this generation with the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, one soul at a time. We help many in building a stronger relationship, train, and equip Gods people into their God given purpose.

The unction of the Holy Spirit upon this Commission will raise you to greater dimensions in your walk with God.

