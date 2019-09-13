Partners with Canucks Sports & Entertainment, acquires non-controlling interest

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), in partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment, announced today that an agreement has been reached with Activision Blizzard to own and field a Seattle-based team in the newly franchised Call of Duty esports league. Enthusiast Gaming holds a non-controlling interest in the new team.

The day-to-day operations and home games of the new franchise will be based in Seattle, Washington and will be overseen by the Company and Canucks Sports & Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luminosity Gaming Inc., will manage the team and player procurement through a long-term management services agreement with the majority owner.

"Working in partnership with the Aquilini Group and Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we will build a competitive, first-class team that esports fans in the Pacific Northwest will be proud of," said Steve Maida, Esports President, Enthusiast Gaming. "With our experience in building successful teams with Luminosity Gaming and having been involved with Activision Blizzard with the Vancouver Titans since inception, we are excited to get started and develop a winning team and culture."

More details of the league, team and schedule will be announced in the near future. For updates and information on the new Seattle Call of Duty Esports team, follow @SeattleCOD on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV: EGLX) is one of the largest vertically integrated video game and esports companies in the world. The Company's digital platform includes +85 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports organization consists of 8 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the community reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

