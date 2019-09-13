Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - AREV Brands International (CSE: AREV) (OTC PINK: AREVF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BC Bud Depot, is now packaging WOLLAMMO, in preparation for sales to cannabis and hemp cultivators. WOLLAMMO is comprised of wollastonite, a unique rare earth mineral with unique properties that allow it to break down into calcium, magnesium and silicon in a highly bio-available form that balances soil PH throughout a plant's growth cycle.

This allows cannabis plants to uptake silicic acid, promoting strong cell walls that better resist insect feeding and spore penetration, thereby supporting increased growth and elevated product yields. Wollastonite has been certified for organic farms in the USA.

AREV has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to partner with Vertical Exploration (TSXV:VERT) to distribute Vertical's wollastonite from its world-class St-Onge Deposit in Quebec, which hosts a historical deposit of 27.5 million tonnes averaging 37% wollastonite.

In February 2019, Vertical announced the successful completion of Phase Three trials involving cannabis grown with wollastonite as a soil additive at BC Bud Depot's licenced Research and Development facilities in Vancouver, BC. In the Phase Three trials, BC Bud measured and recorded significant improvements in root mass, powdery mildew control and pest elimination.

Most notably, powdery mildew, the most common fungal blight to affect Cannabis sativa, was virtually undetectable with wollastonite admixture above 10%. An admixture above 10% wollastonite also correlated with sharp reductions in the presence of thrips and fungus gnats, insect pests with a sub-soil life phase in which the wollastonite crystals lacerate and impale their soft bodies. At a microscopic level, wollastonite's needle-like structure penetrates soft-bodied insect larvae and pupae, interrupting the life cycle without the use of pesticides.

The harvested plant biomass is currently being analyzed to ensure no heavy metals are present, prior to being launched online on September 30th, at www.wollammo.com.

AREV Brands produces and delivers functional compounds and ingredients derived from verified genetics processed through its world-class extraction systems. AREV is revolutionizing the current delivery method of terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids, premium ingredients and formulations used in products targeted for sale in the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition and bioceutical markets.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AREVBrands.com, contact Mike Withrow, CEO, at 778-379-8551 or by email at mike@AREVBrands.com.

