Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

The global cannabis boom is here.

Multi-billion-dollar industries are being transformed by cannabis around the world.

Already, sales of products containing CBD are expected to grow 700% in 2019 year over year, says the Brightfield Group. "The CBD market has been growing rapidly, but we will see unprecedented growth in 2019," Brightfield Managing Director, Bethany Gomez, explains. "The bulk of this growth is coming from large retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger entering the market and providing that availability to consumers."

Globally, Brightfield Group has projected CBD sales to hit $22 billion by 2022.

Analysts at Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics see worldwide sales surpassing $55 billion by 2024. Even Piper Jaffray says the market could be worth up to $100 billion.

And while estimates vary, one thing is very clear.

Growth is expected to be incredibly explosive. All thanks to incredible global demand.

So far, beverages, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and the $4.2 trillion wellness industry are just a few of the major industries begin impacted, as the boom just gets underway. Fueling even more excitement, Canada is set to legalize edibles, beverages, and topicals on October 17, 2019, creating even more opportunity.

All of this is happening around the world, as consumers wake up to the health benefits of cannabis, including the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety, pain, and even chronic issues.

This is a game-changer that's already left a sizable global footprint.

One of the Top Disruptors of the $4.2 Trillion Health and Wellness Market is Yield Growth

Over the last few months, The Yield Growth Corp. has quickly expanded its global footprint, as it disrupts a massive $4.2 trillion health and wellness market.

Expansion in Canada

Just days ago, it entered into an agreement with Peak Performance Products Inc., which will act as a wholesale distributor for Yield's Urban Juve hemp products through Canada. With a network of more than 3,500 brick and mortar and online retailers, Peak Performance has the right to distribute and sell Urban Juve products at wholesale to health retailers across Canada.

Expansion in the United States

The company also licensed its patent pending proprietary technology for extracting key chemical compounds from hemp to its wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals to establish a CBD extraction business in the U.S.

In fact, its technology is already showing early promise of significantly increasing the yield of valuable chemical compounds per kilogram of hemp root input during the extraction process, as tested by an independent lab. Yield Botanicals intends to use the same technology as part of the CBD extraction process to increase the yield of CBD from hemp. It also intends to conduct research and development using the technology to create a water-soluble CBD for beverages and to create a CBD nano-emulsion to enhance transdermal bioavailability of topical products.

Expansion in Europe

Over in Europe, Urban Juve Balance Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil has received a Compliance Certificate for registration in the European Union, and it successfully registered the trademark "Urban Juve" in the European Union. "With our new distribution alliances in place, Urban Juve products may soon become part of the daily skin care rituals for consumers in Europe and South America," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "Conquering regulatory hurdles and securing our trademark internationally sets a solid foundation for growth."

Yield also agreed to license to Melorganics in perpetuity the non-exclusive rights to formulas and know-how to manufacture and distribute CBD foot cream, CBD body oil, CBD muscle relief balm, CBD body exfoliant, CBD relief gel and CBD hand cream. The formulas may be developed by Melorganics into products infused with CBD and other cannabinoids and distributed throughout the European Union under one brand to be developed by Melorganics.

Expansion in South America

The company also announced it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement through its subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions Inc. with Organic Medical Growth OMG3 Inc. for the exclusive distribution of Urban Juve products in Colombia and Brazil for a term of 5 years. OMG3 plans to commence distribution of Urban Juve hemp-infused products in Colombia. The first products to be offered will be Urban Juve's Face Moisturizer, Ritual Body Oil, and its signature Anti-Aging Serum.

OMG3, through an exclusive 10-year distribution agreement, has access to more than 9,000 points of sale in Colombia (pharmacies and specialized stores). Through the same distribution partner, OMG3 can reach more than 44,000 retail locations in other countries in South America, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador and Peru. Yield Growth and OMG3 intend to expand their distribution agreement to cover these additional territories.

All of that has taken place over the course of two months.

As the company expands its global footprint, it's transforming a multi-trillion-dollar market.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47780