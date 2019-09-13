Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Tradegate
13.09.19
15:47 Uhr
84,78 Euro
+1,98
+2,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,14
85,44
17:18
84,26
85,12
17:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC84,78+2,39 %