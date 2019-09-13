National score increases 6% one year after Hospital Compare releases performance data

Today, on World Sepsis Day, Wolters Kluwer, Health announces it is increasing efforts to raise sepsisawareness nationwide through improved sepsis management, detection and care. Following last year's initiative by the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services' Hospital Compare website to put the spotlight on hospitals' sepsis care performance, Wolters Kluwer has been committed to helping hospitals and health systems improve their sepsis care using artificial intelligence (AI) and expert solutions.

Through increased transparency of performance scores, a heightened thinksepsis culture in many hospitals and the use of advanced technologies to identify and treat this life-threatening condition sooner, the U.S. has seen an incremental improvement of 6% in sepsis care from 2018, according to Hospital Compare.

A Personal Perspective on Sepsis Care

"As an ICU nurse you can see the devastation that [sepsis] brings not only to the patient but to the patient's family members," said Laura Messineo, RN, MHA, Sepsis Alliance advocate and vice president of Telehealth at AMITA Health. "Back eight years ago, I decided I wanted to do something more than teach nurses about sepsis or implement sepsis screening protocols. I want to engage on the national level and local community level, on improving community awareness of sepsis."

As part of SepsisAwareness Month, Wolters Kluwer is collaborating with Messineo on a series of blogs exploring how advances in sepsis awareness, prevention and treatment have helped her organization dramatically reduce its mortality rate from sepsis. Wolters Kluwer is a partner of the Sepsis Alliance, the leading sepsis organization in the U.S. working to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis.

"With sepsis, every minute counts when it comes to accurate detection, treatment and recovery," said Diana Nole, CEO, Wolters Kluwer, Health. "During Sepsis Awareness Month, we are strengthened in our resolve to continually push our evidence-based technology forward so every patient benefits from our expert solutions. By partnering with the Sepsis Alliance, we echo their efforts to raise sepsis awareness for clinicians, patients and loved ones."

Supporting Clinicians and Families during Sepsis Awareness Month

During September Sepsis Awareness Month, Wolters Kluwer is highlighting its one-stop Sepsis Resource Center with updated information on sepsis-related policy, solutions for healthcare systems, tools and other resources. The Center contains:

Access to Lippincott NursingCenter which features an informative Signs of Sepsis Infographic, a sepsis pocket card printable, podcast, updated treatment guidelines, blog posts and over 30 other educational resources tailored to nurses.

Featured blogs by sepsis advocate, Laura Messineo

Discussion on the Hour-1 bundle, patient education and engagement, and revised guidance on sepsis.

Links to current, evidence-based research on sepsis available through UpToDate.

Blogs and webinars and an executive summary on CMS public reporting on sepsis published by the Wolters Kluwer POC Advisor team.

