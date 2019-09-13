The nation's energy regulator today announced separate tenders for solar and wind generation capacity will be held on December 12.Greek energy regulator the RAE today announced it will run competitive tenders for solar and wind power capacity on December 12. The solar round will offer 287.11 MW of capacity to developers of projects up to 20 MW in scale. For wind, 225.45 MW will be on offer for projects up to 50 MW in size. Bidding for solar capacity opens on October 7 and interested developers will then have until 5pm local time on November 4 to make e-submissions, with a requirement hard copies ...

