Technavio has been monitoring the global splicing tapes market and the market is poised to grow by USD 83.77 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global splicing tapes market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Splicing Tapes Market Analysis Report by material (acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growth in the end-user industries. In addition, increasing demand from developing regions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the splicing tapes market.

The major application segments of splicing tapes are the paper and printing, packaging, electric and electronics, and labeling industries. Paper and paperboard packaging are popular in the food and beverage, personal care, and manufacturing industries. In addition, the demand for splicing tapes is growing from the electrical and electronic manufacturing industry. Moreover, they are also widely used in power cable repair, bolted connections, pipe repair, and cellular towers. Therefore, the growth in consumer electronic products is expected to boost the demand for splicing tapes. Owing to aforementioned factors, the growing end-user industries are expected to drive the growth of the global splicing tapes market during the forecast period.

Major Five Splicing Tapes Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as industrial business, safety and graphics business, health care business, electronics and energy business and consumer business. The company manufactures rubber splicing tapes for the electrical and electronics industry.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as label and graphic materials, retail branding and information solutions; and industrial and healthcare materials. The company manufactures splicing tapes for various applications, such as paper and printing and electrical.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely tape, film, engineered coated products, protective packaging, and others. The company manufactures splicing tapes for various applications, such as paper and printing and electrical.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Nitto Denko Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely industrial tape, optronics, life science, and others. The company manufactures splicing tapes for various applications, such as paper and printing and electrical.

tesa SE

tesa SE has business operations under various segments, namely direct industries and trade markets. The company manufactures splicing tapes for fabrics, films, and paper industries.

Technavio has segmented the splicing tapes marketbased on the material and region.

Splicing Tapes Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Splicing Tapes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

