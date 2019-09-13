Regulatory News:

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority), Axway (Paris:AXW) Software hereby informs its shareholders that, as of August 31, 2019:

Total number of shares is 21,225,381.

- Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights (gross or theoretical voting rights) is 34,758,409. This total is the base used for declaring crossing of thresholds by shareholders (as provided for in the final paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations; the total number of voting rights is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended).

- Number of exercisable voting rights is 34,712,232.

