The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neck and head injuries. In addition, the growing presence of specialty orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers is anticipated to further boost the cervical collars market during the forecast period.

Instances of injuries to the cervical spine including cervical fractures and dislocations, cervical stenosis, and acute cervical sprains or strains have INCREASED considerably in the recent years. Factors including the excessive twisting of spine, road accidents, and sports-related injuries are the key causes of head and neck related injuries. This, has further, accelerated the demand for cervical collars as these devices offer support and help in strengthening the weakened muscles and soft tissues surrounding the neck. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population coupled with rising incidences of spinal arthritis are expected to boost the growth of the cervical collars market during the forecast period.

In addition, patients with orthopedic conditions are being given special attention in various hospitals through their established rehabilitation centers. Various hospitals in the advanced economies including the US and the UK are encouraging the establishment of rehabilitation centers for treating patients with cervical injuries. Hospitals are also equipping their orthopedic centers and facilities with modern cervical injury treatment devices including the cervical collars by collaborating with research institutes. Thus, increasing investments and growing collaboration between the hospitals' rehabilitation centers and orthopedic hospitals is further likely to contribute the cervical collars market growth in both advanced and emerging economies.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The cervical collars market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars

Soft cervical collars

Key Regions for the Cervical Collars Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

