Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFL2 ISIN: CA6475673043 Ticker-Symbol: 9NNN 
Stuttgart
12.09.19
21:22 Uhr
0,048 Euro
-0,004
-7,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITY METALS
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION0,048-7,51 %