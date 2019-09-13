As from September 16, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until September 26, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BIOS TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013110111 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 180716 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from September 16, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: BIOS BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013110129 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 180717 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.