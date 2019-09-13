The global non-GMO foods market size is poised to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005299/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global non-GMO foods market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on "Non-GMO Foods Market Analysis Report by product (non-GMO cereals and grains, non-GMO liquor, non-GMO meat and poultry, non-GMO bakery products, non-GMO edible oils, and other non-GMO foods), by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/non-gmo-foods-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on the expansion of production facilities to cater to the demand for non-GMO food products. In addition, the rising demand for organic food products is anticipated to further boost the non-GMO foods market during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of organic and GMO-free food products among consumers is encouraging vendors to focus on the procurement of non-GMO crops and ingredients for the formulation of these food products. Companies are increasingly investing in the expansion of their production facilities to cater to the growing demand for non-GMO food products from consumers. Thus, the rising investment in production facilities by vendors is expected to boost the growth of the non-GMO foods market during the forecast period.

The increasing health awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are stimulating the demand for foods that are formulated using organic and non-GMO ingredients such as grains, seeds, and fruits. The popularity of organic food products is expected to rise during the forecast period and subsequently boost the growth of the non-GMO foods market.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Cargill Inc.

Clif Bar Co.

Murray's Chicken

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Non-GMO Foods Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Non-GMO cereals and grains

Non-GMO liquor

Non-GMO meat and poultry

Non-GMO bakery products

Non-GMO edible oils

Other non-GMO foods

Key Regions for the Non-GMO Foods Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Air-dried Food Market Global Air-dried Food Market by product (human food and pet food) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Food Flavors Market- Global Food Flavors Market by product (natural flavors and artificial flavors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005299/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com