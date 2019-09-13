A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on top trends shaping the Asian biopharma industry. In this blog, biopharmaceutical industry experts at Infiniti Research discuss some of the recent biopharmaceutical industry trends in Asia and share perspectives on their implications for executives in biopharmaceutical companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005303/en/

Some of the earlier events in Asia including China's market access blockade, Japan's spending controls, and deceleration in Southeast Asia and India have contributed towards a flat enthusiasm for Asia's biopharmaceutical sector. However, certain current trends have reignited the interest in biopharma in this region, with key implications for pharma executives. The recent biopharma industry trends in Asia have brought about several market changes that make it essential for companies to reassess their strategy and go-to-market model.

Would you like to learn more about our solutions for the pharma industry? Request a free proposal to learn how we help our clients overcome their business challenges!

Key biopharma trends in Asia

CFDA reforms in full stride in China

The recent China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) reforms are more optimistic fundamentals that aim to support industry growth through innovation. Over the past few years, the CFDA has made significant strides in terms of addressing critical gaps in the system. Furthermore, there have been several reforms published on the drug-registration policy. These policies have been designed to improve the registration process and to encourage companies in the biopharmaceutical industry to bring innovation to China. This includes therapies for addressing severe and rare diseases and fast-tracking approval for therapies. As a result of these new drug approvals, a record number of approvals and new product launches were seen over the last couple of years. The biopharma industry in China is accelerating against the backdrop of the new CFDA reform.

Get in touch with our experts to stay current on the latest market updates and leverage advanced solutions to achieve your business goals.

Price reforms in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health in 2017 proposed to overhaul the current drug pricing regulations. This reform will affect both the new drug pricing and in market pricing revisions across all drug categories including off-patent long-listed products, patented prescription drugs, and generics. This includes changes such as narrowing price maintenance premium (PMP) for patented products. The PMP will now apply only to selected drugs and full premium will be awarded only to a subset of companies. The scope of the premium will be limited to innovative drugs and the amount of premium will be matched to a company's contribution to R&D.

Emerging fund pools in Southeast Asia and China

In China, there has been an upward trend in the expansion of reimbursement of innovative drugs. Furthermore, companies in the biopharma industry in China have also started to experiment with new models to improve patients' access to medicines. China remains an important growth engine for companies. With these biopharma trends and changing outlook in China, the country remains a highly lucrative market and an important growth engine for companies in the biopharma industry.

Learn more about Infiniti's solutions for biopharma companies. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005303/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us