Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or "Company") (CSE:BLLG) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and are trading under the symbol "7BL." The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "BLLG" and on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "BLAGF."

"We are pleased to further expand access to Blue Lagoon's shares with our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," said Blue Lagoon Resources President & CEO Rana Vig. "We believe that the FSE listing will make it easier for European institutional and retail investors to pursue an investment in Blue Lagoon and participate in our vision as we build shareholder value."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest markets for trading equity securities in the world. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: ranavig@gmail.com

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/559512/Blue-Lagoon-Announces-Listing-on-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange


