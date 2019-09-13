The global automated parcel delivery terminals is poised to reach USD 543.95 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rapid growth in the e-commerce industry. In addition, the advances in distribution channels and product enhancements are also anticipated to further boost the demand for automated parcel delivery terminals during the forecast period.

With the rise in Internet penetration, e-commerce sales have been growing at an unprecedented rate in recent years. The fast paced development and rising popularity of online shopping in the emerging economies of India, China, and Indonesia is expected to increase the dominance of e-commerce in these countries. Increasing concerns pertaining to the quality and timing of parcel deliveries is encouraging e-commerce companies to use automated parcel delivery terminals. The use of these terminals allows consumers and e-commerce companies to save costs by minimizing labor costs and fuel costs incurred in the door-to-door delivery of parcels. In addition, the convenience offered by these terminal enables the pick-up and drop of parcels at any time of the day is also expected to boost the demand for automated parcel delivery terminals during the next few years.

With the growing adoption of innovative distribution channels, the market has been witnessing new methods of parcel delivery. Retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce companies are committed to fulfilling the demands of modern consumer in real time without affecting the operational costs. Therefore, market players are integrating advanced technologies including the face recognition technology, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and advanced IoT-enabled services to provide customer-centric services. In addition, these automated terminals are equipped with POS systems, which, further aid in simplifying the bill payments. Thus, the advancements in products and distribution channels will drive the automated parcel delivery terminals market in the coming years.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bell and Howell LLC

ByBox Group Holdings Ltd.

Cleveron AS

Click n Collect Pty Ltd.

Integer.pl Capital Group

KEBA AG

Neopost SA

SITEC GmbH

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TZ Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Deployment:

The automated parcel delivery terminals can be broadly categorized into the following:

Indore

Outdoor

Key Regions for the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

