US Standard Products Announces Selection of Two Annual Scholarship Recipients

US Standard Products is an industry leader in the distribution of high performance and safer chemicals for the industrial and janitorial markets; working to create a healthier, safer and more productive work environment for all.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / US Standard Products announced this week the selection of two recipients for the company's annual scholarship program designed to increase opportunities for post-secondary education and support the next generation of US workers. Each winner was awarded a $500 scholarship prize.

The US Standard Products Scholarship Program launched in 2019 as a tool to increase higher education opportunities for American students. To qualify for this year's scholarship program, students were required to be a US citizen enrolled in a US-based post-secondary institution in the Fall of 2019. Students submitted scholarship applications online, including proof or enrollment and a 500-word essay response to the question "What practices can you follow to keep your workplace safe?"

"We would like to thank everyone that applied, we had a hard time deciding on to whom to grant the scholarship," said Jason Rubach, Owner. "At US Standard Products, we want to help more students access higher education opportunities and reach their full potential as members of the next generation of our US workforce. We are proud that our eco-friendly products are creating a healthier and safer work environment across the country and we are committed to helping the next generation of workers reach their education goals."

Applications for the US Standard Products Scholarship Program were accepted online through August 31, 2019, with two winners announced this week. The $500 scholarship prizes awarded to each winner must be put towards school and extracurricular activity fees.

For more information about the scholarship and to look out for the next one, please visit: https://usstandardproductsscholarship.com/

About US Standard Products

US Standard Products provides American industries with the highest quality safety products, including a variety of eco-friendly products that supports healthier, safer, and more productive industrial and janitorial work environments. US Standard Products is committed to giving back, with a percentage of company sales donated to charitable giving partners, including organizations that support US troops, children, and those with disabilities.

Contact:

Jason Rubach

Email: apply@usstandardproductsscholarship.com

SOURCE: US Standard Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559515/US-Standard-Products-Announces-Selection-of-Two-Annual-Scholarship-Recipients