Technavio's market research reports examine the competitive landscape and provide detailed insights into the market scenario over the next five years. The research reports examine the impact of the key players on a global level as well as in specific regions and countries. The reports also provide an overview of the challenges and opportunities in each market to provide actionable insights which will help clients drive business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005347/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research reports during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc. are competing for a bigger share of the pharmaceuticals segment, backed by the increasing investments in R&D, constant innovations and new product launches.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market 2019-2023: Request a sample report

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will also contribute to the growth of the orthostatic hypotension (OH) drugs market as orthostatic hypotension is associated with various neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and conditions such as diabetes.

North America will account for the highest OH drugs market share throughout the forecast period due to factors such as high per capita pharmaceutical expenditure, strong market presence of leading vendors, access to advanced healthcare, and increasing awareness about OH.

The Northera (Droxidopa) segment will grow faster and emerge as the market leader by the end of the forecast period as it can activate alpha-1 adrenergic receptors and have numerous physiological effects that may ameliorate the symptoms of nOH.

Global MEK Inhibitors Market 2019-2023: Request a sample report

The high target affinity and specificity of MEK inhibitors will contribute to the growth of the market as approved therapies for the treatment of advanced or metastatic carcinomas, such as melanoma and NSCLC, have a low patient adherence due to their side effects.

The MEKINIST segment will account for the highest MEK inhibitors market share. The increasing sale of MEKINIST because of the expansion of research indications focusing on new patient pools will be one of the significant factors driving the growth of the MEK inhibitors market in this segment.

North America will account for the highest MEK inhibitors market share throughout the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of several cancer indications and the increasing sales of approved MEK inhibitors.

Global Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market 2019-2023: Request a sample report

The initiatives undertaken by several organizations across the world to increase awareness and access to medicines for neglected tropical diseases will drive market growth.

Poor sanitation facilities in a few African countries have increased the prevalence of neglected tropical diseases that cause disfigurement and long-lasting disabilities. The region is also witnessing the launch of several programs to help reduce the prevalence of neglected tropical diseases.

Antiparasitic drugs are most commonly used for the treatment of neglected tropical diseases due to the availability, approval, and development of antiparasitic therapeutics to treat neglected tropical diseases.

Technavio has recently published numerous reports on the latest developments in the pharmaceuticals industry. Our continuously growing healthcare catalog provides the latest insights on several industry verticals in addition to the above-listed reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005347/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com