Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec issues two bonds in the aggregate amount of eur 250 million

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT 5.45 PM (EEST)

Cargotec issues two bonds in the aggregate amount of eur 250 million

Cargotec Corporation issues two senior unsecured bonds in the total aggregate nominal amount of EUR 250 million.

The first approximately 5.5-year bond in the nominal amount of EUR 100 million matures on 23 January 2025 and it carries a fixed annual interest of 1.250 per cent.

The other, 7-year bond in the nominal amount of EUR 150 million matures on 23 September 2026 and it carries a fixed annual interest of 1.625 per cent.

Cargotec will apply for the admission to trading of the bonds on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The net proceeds of the issuance will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers in the transaction. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acted as legal adviser to Cargotec.

