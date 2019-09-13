Following FY19 results that showed strong growth driven by the continued steady build-up of the portfolio, contracted RPI-linked rental growth, and improving efficiency, Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) intends to raise c £50m in a share placing and offer with the proceeds directed at further portfolio acquisitions. FY19 shareholder total return was 8.0%, taking the total to 16.1% in the two years since IPO. The FY20 DPS target has been increased in line with inflation to 5.80p, implying a yield of 5.6%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...