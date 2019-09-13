Experience Security Done Right with Presentations from Allied Irish Banks, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, TDC, TIAA and Thomson Reuters

Ping Identity, a pioneer in Intelligent Identity, today announced details of its 2019 IDENTIFY customer conference series, taking place in Chicago, London, New York, Sydney and Melbourne. With a focus on driving innovation across the enterprise, attendees will hear from CISOs and identity and access management (IAM) thought leaders at some of the world's most prominent organizations, including Allied Irish Banks, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, TDC, Thomson Reuters and TIAA.

In their presentations, experts from Ping Identity, customers and partners will underscore how identity solutions can help drive revenue, achieve digital transformation and simplify cloud, on-premises and hybrid IT deployments. The discussions will explore a variety of themes and trends, such as:

Methods to secure APIs, an exponentially growing attack vector.

Ways to implement risk-aware, passwordless authentication.

Paths to take toward a mature Zero Trust architecture.

Approaches to simplify and automate cloud identity deployments.

Strategies designed to help meet the demands of data protection regulations and more.

"At Ping Identity, we power exceptional user experiences for our customers. The IDENTIFY customer conference series provides the opportunity to connect as a community, and explore the critical impact identity security continues to have across the modern digital enterprise," said Kevin Sellers, CMO, Ping Identity.

Experience the Ping Identity Community Firsthand

IDENTIFY events are exclusive for Ping Identity customers, partners and prospects. Register for one of the following locations:

Chicago, October 2

London, October 9

New York, October 22

Sydney, October 29

Melbourne, October 31, IDENTIFY on Tour

Partners

Ping is delighted to welcome as sponsors members of its global Ping Identity Partner Network, CTI Global, CyberArk, Delivery Centric, Focal Point, iC Consult, IDMWORKS, intragen, iovation, KPMG, LikeMinds Consulting, Persistent Systems, ProofID, Raidiam, SailPoint, Versent and Zscaler. The sponsorship of these partners demonstrates their innovative work as critical members of the Ping Identity ecosystem to support the organization's customers.

For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com/identify.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies, including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Corporation

