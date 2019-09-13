Technavio's market research reports examine the competitive landscape and provide detailed insights into the market scenario over the next five years. The research reports examine the impact of the key players on a global level as well as in specific regions and countries. The reports also provide an overview of the challenges and opportunities in each market to provide actionable insights which will help clients drive business growth.

Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, IBM Corp are competing for a bigger share of the software and services market, with an increased focus on providing a comprehensive software application package for its clients.

The increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications is driving the stress testing solutions market. As the lifecycle of mobile applications is shorter than web applications, the need for the periodic testing of mobile applications is significant.

North America will account for the highest share of the stress testing solutions market due to several factors such as the presence of organizations that have been early adopters of new technologies, high penetration of mobile devices that support mobile-first strategy, and digital transformation across industries.

The application testing segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to the rising need for mobile applications with advanced features and the growing availability of on-demand services.

The emergence of new software development methods such as DevOps and Agile have increased the adoption of test automation services across organizations. These services offer benefits, such as reduced testing time and monetary savings. Thus, the rise in test automation services is expected to drive the growth of the software testing services market.

The application testing segment will account for the highest software testing services market share due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and the rising app economy.

North America will account for the highest share of the software testing services market throughout the forecast period due to the advent of new delivery and development models such as continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD), and Agile testing.

The need for large-scale client management is expected to drive the growth of the CRM outsourcing market. Several organizations rely on CRM software to maintain a detailed database on the company's customer base.

The retail user segment will account for the highest software testing services market share. Other users including discrete manufacturing, education, and government sectors will account for the highest CRM outsourcing market growth.

The Americas will account for the highest share of the software testing services market throughout the forecast period. However, the APAC region will account for the highest CRM outsourcing market growth in the coming years.

