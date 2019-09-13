A memorandum of understanding signed by the institutions was not solar specific but the use of PV modules for shading, especially in agriculture, can reduce water consumption and help halt the expansion of deserts.Renewable energy plants can do more than provide cheap, emission-free energy. The shade cast by PV modules can help mitigate the adverse effects of desertification. With the 14th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) closing today in New Delhi, the ability of solar to help neutralize the threat has been recognized. On the margins of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...