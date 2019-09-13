A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on a guide to effectively tackle your manufacturing overhead costs. In this blog, experts at Infiniti explain how manufacturers can enhance profits without increasing prices by effectively managing their manufacturing overhead costs.

Manufacturing overhead is concerned with a company's manufacturing operations and includes the costs incurred in manufacturing facilities other than the costs of direct materials and direct labor. Manufacturing overhead costs include all the indirect costs incurred during the production process. Top companies in the manufacturing industry focus on ways to improve costs, profits, and flexibility by reducing manufacturing costs. Manufacturing cost reduction efforts can result in significant product cost savings, manufacturing cost-saving, and life cycle cost saving especially when companies implement the right strategies for the reduction of manufacturing overhead costs.

Cost reduction strategies in manufacturing

Cut down material costs

One of the simplest ways to reduce manufacturing overhead costs in by decreasing the material costs. This can be achieved by tweaking product designs and effectively utilizing all the resources available at hand. Simpler designs can be opted for and cheaper raw materials can be used. The leftover materials including cardboard, metal, and paper can be sent for recycling.

Optimize employee performance

Employees in manufacturing companies must be trained to keep pace with changing consumer expectations. Training and development activities must be provided to enhance the skills and productivity of employees in manufacturing facilities. Qualified and skilled employees can help businesses minimize their manufacturing overhead costs that occur due to production inefficiencies.

Control inventory storage and purchases

Warehousing costs incurred by manufacturers increase when stocks are held for long in the manufacturing facility. To avoid this and reduce the resulting manufacturing overhead costs, manufacturers must have a clear idea of when to resupply so that they can avoid excess or obsolete inventory. Furthermore, adequate care must also be given to avoid inventory shortages. Inventory shortages lead to backorders which require manufacturers to add extra shipping costs and even results in unsatisfied consumers.

