Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
13.09.19
17:36 Uhr
9,958 Euro
+0,308
+3,19 %
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,856
9,956
18:46
9,842
9,942
18:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUI
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUI AG9,958+3,19 %